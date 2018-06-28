The Young and the Restless casts new actor to play son of Olivia Winters

Dr. Nate Hastings, Jr. is coming back to Genoa City — but he may look a little different than the last time he was in a white coat.

Brooks Darnell (Shadowhunters) will assume the role of Olivia Winters’ son on The Young and the Restless, EW has learned exclusively. First created in 1992, the role of Nate Jr. was first introduced as the son of Olivia and Nate Hastings, Sr. The last adult to play him was Walter Fauntleroy in 2011.

Howard Wise/JPI Studios

Darnell will make his debut on Tuesday, July 3 as a secret doctor who treats Victor Newman — and EW has the first look at his shirtless debut.

