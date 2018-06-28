Voltron: Legendary Defender gets a legendary LEGO set

With 2,321 pieces split between five buildable robot lions, LEGO just made one legendary set.

Inspired by Netflix and DreamWorks’ Voltron: Legendary Defender, the toy brick company is putting the universe’s most powerful weapon in your hands. Builders will be able to separately construct all five lions piloted by Shiro, Lance, Pidge, Hunk, and Keith, as well as merge them together to form Voltron, standing at 15 inches with signature sword in hand.

Most elements of the set are posable, as well, including the separate lions and the upper torso of Voltron. The legs, however, aren’t.

The set will be available through retail stores for $179.99 beginning this Aug. 1, but a limited quantity will be available early at San Diego Comic-Con between July 17-22 at the LEGO booth (#2829).

Voltron: Legendary Defender co-showrunner Lauren Montgomery recognizes that “it’s a show that ultimately was licensed by DreamWorks to sell toys — and we knew that going into it, but we also knew that we didn’t want to work that in and not care about it.”

“We love the show, we love the original show, and, honestly, we love toys,” she previously told EW. “We’re huge toy collectors ourselves, and so we strongly feel we can hit both things: we can make a show that features cool toys that tie into the story, they’re not just there and they don’t feel like these weird things that are shoved in just to be a commercial to kids.”

Executive producer Joaquim Dos Santos also noted, “We wanted to make sure that everything that comes out from the toy line feels like it’s either in the show directly or feels like it’s from the show.”

LEGO Voltron is a welcome edition to any fan’s collection and can serve as a comfort toy as we go into the post-season 6 unknown.

“We’ve done our Zarkon arc, we’ve done our Lotor arc, and now they’re going to have a new thing to face,” Montgomery said after the latest cataclysmic finale. “It’s going to have a new energy in the same way that Lotor had a different energy from Zarkon.”

Bask in the glory of Voltron above.