First trailer for The Purge TV show declares, 'Let the fun begin!'

In the fictional world, Purge Night comes but once a year. In real life, however, the 12 hours of lawlessness depicted in The Purge franchise have become a biannual event, for this year at least. July 4 sees the release of The First Purge, a prequel movie chronicling the inaugural Purge Night, while Sept. 4 marks the premiere date of The Purge TV show, which is screening on both the USA Network and Syfy.

Now audiences can get a rather intense first look at The Purge series, in the video above.

“We follow four what-seem-to-be separate storylines of people going out on the evening and experiencing the Purge,” the show’s executive producer, James DeMonaco, told EW earlier this year. “The real estate of the 10 hours of the TV allows us to use flashback, where we flashback out of the Purge world, into the regular lives, the non-Purge days, of this future America. We get to see who these people are when it’s not Purge Night and the events that led them to where they are on the particular Purge night that we are following. I think it’s a great device.”

DeMonaco added, “The real estate of TV lets us truly analyze why anyone would resort to violence on Purge Night. So, it’s a slower burn. Whereas the movies are kind of a punch in the face — you know, these big events — I think the TV show, with the real estate of it, allows us to truly analyze why anyone would pick up a gun or a knife to solve a problem. We really get to examine the night, and the intricacies of the evening, and the nuances of the evening, and the different kinds of people who are out on the streets in a way that I just couldn’t do in the movies.”