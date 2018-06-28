To read more on the Breaking Bad reunion, pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly on stands Friday, or buy it here now. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

It’s time for another Breaking Bad binge.

In celebration of EW’s cast reunion, viewers may want to get reacquainted with the acclaimed AMC series. You can stream all five seasons of the show on Netflix, or watch select episodes now on amc.com and the AMC app. The entire series can also be purchased on iTunes, YouTube, Google Play, Xbox, and Amazon. Finally, many local cable providers offer the show on their video-on-demand platforms.

Breaking Bad’s beloved cast recently reunited for an EW exclusive, featuring Bryan Cranston, Anna Gunn, Aaron Paul, RJ Mitte, Betsy Brandt, and more.

Paul said he felt blessed to share the “incredible experience” of Breaking Bad with the cast.

“I remember when we were shooting the first season, Dean and I were talking, he goes, ‘You know, in 10 years, we’re going to look back and say, ‘Goddammit! I used to be a part of Breaking Bad!’ And now it’s crazy that 10 years has passed, and I am still constantly thinking that,” Paul tells EW. “It’s like, wow, how lucky we all are.”