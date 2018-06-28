Good news: Something very Bad will happen at Comic-Con this year.

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of Breaking Bad, the cast of AMC’s acclaimed meth drama will reunite at the pop culture fan festival in San Diego, EW has learned exclusively.

Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Dean Norris, Anna Gunn, Bob Odenkirk, Giancarlo Esposito, Betsy Brandt, Jonathan Banks, and RJ Mitte will join creator Vince Gilligan on a panel on July 19 at 4:30 p.m. PT for a Q&A about the show’s storied run and legacy.

You don’t have to work hard to picture what this gathering might look like, as the Breaking Bad stars and creator have reunited for this week’s EW cover story.

Breaking Bad, which chronicled the rise and fall of chemistry-teacher-turned-drug kingpin Walter White (Cranston), launched in 2008 and lasted five seasons and 62 episodes, winning two Outstanding Drama Series Emmys. Cranston won four trophies as Walt, Paul snagged three as Jesse Pinkman, while Gunn took home two as Skyler White. The series finale aired in the fall of 2013.

There’s more Comic-Con news from the ABQ: Breaking Bad spin-off prequel Better Call Saul will make its Comic-Con debut with a Hall H panel at 3:30 p.m. PT on July 19, right before Bad‘s panel. The Q&A will feature Odenkirk, Banks, and Esposito — who originated their roles on Bad — as well as Rhea Seehorn, Michael Mando, and Patrick Fabian, plus Gilligan and co-creator Peter Gould. AMC’s Saul, which focuses on the origin story of Odenkirk’s Saul Goodman, kicks off its fourth season on Aug. 6.

Breaking Bad‘s last appearance at Comic-Con was in 2013. The first official Breaking Bad Spotify playlist — which was curated by Gilligan in coordination with music supervisor Thomas Golubić — will launch on July 19. In addition, a new vinyl LP with score highlights from series composer Dave Porter, including a special 10th anniversary remix of the Breaking Bad theme song, will also be released exclusively at Comic-Con.

To see a gallery of Breaking Bad cast portraits from the EW reunion, tread not-so-lightly over here.