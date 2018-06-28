Are you fired up for season 4 of Better Call Saul? (Sorry, Chuck. Poor choice of words.) The Breaking Bad prequel focused on the downward spiral of Jimmy McGill into Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) returns to AMC on Aug. 6. Jimmy’s all-but-estranged sibling, Chuck (Michael McKean) went up in smoke — and flames — at the end of the season 3 finale, so Jimmy will have to face the reality that their last conversation was not teeming with brotherly love. Above, you can see Jimmy at Chuck’s funeral with Kim (Rhea Seehorn), who is still recovering from her car crash. Below, there’s Chuck’s former partner at the law firm, Howard (Patrick Fabian), opening up to Jimmy and Kim. Meanwhile, you’ve got to hand it to Gus (Giancarlo Esposito), who will continue to gain power in his meth business, and Mike (Jonathan Banks) looks pleased as always to talk shop.

“Everything moves faster,” Odenkirk tells EW. “We’re getting closer to him being Saul, and when we met Saul he was already involved with characters from the Breaking Bad world.”

The Better Call Saul cast, along with creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, will head to San Diego for the show’s first-ever Comic-Con panel on July 19.

You also may have heard that the cast of Breaking Bad — you know, that other show that Jimmy McGill used to be on — has reunited in the new issue of EW to celebrate its 10th anniversary. Check out the stars reliving those good Bad times right here.

Nicole Wilder/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

Nicole Wilder/AMC/Sony Pictures Television