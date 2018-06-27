Celebrities such as Samantha Bee, Johnny Depp, Kathy Griffin, Bill Maher and Madonna are unwittingly appearing in new GOP midterms ad painting leftists as “unhinged.”

The one-minute spot titled “The Left in 2018: Unhinged” culls footage from Bee’s Full Frontal talk show (where she insulted Ivanka Trump), Griffin’s notorious “beheading” photo of President Trump, Bill Maher’s Real Time show (where he noted a crashing economy would hurt Trump’s popularity), Depp assassination joke (“When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?), and a D.C. rally speech by Madonna (saying she’s thought about blowing up the White House), among other clips, all presented through an ominous gray tone.

Griffin fired back on Twitter: “The @GOP has used video from my Trump mask photo shoot in their latest web ad. They’ve also included @MaxineWaters and @iamsambee – I’m in good company. Is this the best you got guys? A comic’s photoshoot…while your president is keeping children in internment camps? F–k You.”

Depp later apologized for his assassination joke that’s used in the clip. Bee also apologized for her “feckless c–t” slam of Ivanka Trump. Madonna has said her “blow up the White House” comment was “taken out of context” (noting “I do not promote violence and it’s important people hear and understand my speech in its entirety rather than one phrase taken wildly out of context”).

While California Congresswoman Maxine Waters, who’s quoted in the ad calling for people to harass Trump administration workers, has defended her statement, saying, “If you want to talk about civility, you start with the president …You implore him not to continue to promote violence, not to continue to promote divisiveness and then I think he would be a better example.”