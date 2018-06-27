Guess who’s back in the house? Yes, the heels of America’s OG drag superstars are once again click-clackin’ about on the RuPaul’s Drag Race season 10 finale, and EW has an exclusive first look at the sickening reunion.

They’ve made it through nine years of fabulous drag evolution — and survived that infamous, blurry-as-hell Logo filter from 2009 — so it’s only fitting that the reality competition series’ first batch of competitors would receive an appropriately titanic tribute for nearly a decade’s worth of service to the industry (atop perhaps the biggest platform in Drag Race her-story, to boot). After an introduction from Mama Ru, eight of season 1’s nine total competitors (the ever zany Tammie Brown is noticeably absent from the lineup) came together to remind the children who paved the way for their contemporary sashay.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race is a worldwide phenomenon, and we owe it all to the brave souls who took one giant step for drag kind when they entered the You Betta Werk Room for the first time,” he says. “And now we get to thank these drag pioneers. Ladies and gentlemen, here they are: season 1 queens with season 10 lighting.”

And with that, the stage curtain rises to reveal Victoria “Porkchop” Parker, Jade, Akashia, Shannel, Ongina, Rebecca Glasscock, Nina Flowers, and season 1 champion (and All-Stars 3 finalist) BeBe Zahara Benet in all of their gilded-gown glory.

“Mother, we have one thing to say,” Benet says as the first RuPaul’s Drag Race crown sits on her wig. “Gentlemen, start your engines. And may the best woman win!”

Tune in to see which season 10 queen takes the title when the RuPaul’s Drag Race finale airs Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on VH1. The network will debut the full first act of the 90-minute episode Thursday on VH1.com at 9 a.m. ET. To tide you over until then, watch EW’s exclusive preview above.