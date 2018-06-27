THIS. SEASON. IS. EPIC.

If you are not currently watching The Real Housewives of New York City, I don’t understand your life choices. The 10th installment of the Bravo franchise has been a dizzying potion of arrests, breakups, fights, and murder mystery weekends.

Bravo

But nothing seems to be as bonkers or intense as the cast’s trip to Colombia, which we got our first glimpse of in the midseason trailer.

Bethenny and Carole continue their war of words but then BFFs Luann and Dorinda get into a fight. “Get married again,” Dorinda quips to Lu. (In case you forgot, Luann filed for divorce in 2017 after just seven months of marriage.)

Bravo

Then, the group goes on a boat trip that has been described in the press as “the cruise from hell.” The trailer makes it look like White Squall but starring Tinsley Mortimer.

As Bethenny tearily cries, “This is the worst vacation ever.” Or, potentially, the greatest in RHONY history.