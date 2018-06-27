Here's how Handmaid's Tale got Oprah to do a voice-over

Oprah Winfrey, welcome to Gilead!

In an inspired piece of casting, The Handmaid’s Tale asked Winfrey to perform a voice cameo for the newest episode of the Hula drama that premiered Wednesday. Her voice is heard during a radio broadcast — and no, we’re not going to spoil what she said. You’ll have to stream the episode!

Earlier Wednesday, writer/producer Kira Snyder tells EW Radio’s Jessica Shaw about the thrill she got for writing Winfrey’s dialogue, and how the cameo came about.

“I did not know at the time that I was writing for Oprah,” Snyder says of the original script, adding that it “just gives me chills” hearing Winfrey delivering a certain line.

Have a listen here for the full story:

Snyder’s interview will air during EW Radio’s Women on Pop at 1pm ET Thursday on SiriusXM 105.