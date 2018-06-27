Eileen Davidson is leaving The Young and the Restless again

So long again, Ashley.

Eileen Davidson confirmed via Twitter Wednesday that she will be departing The Young and the Restless in September.

“I’ve been so blessed to be able to play Ashley Abbott and work with the amazing people on the show and have nothing but gratitude and love for all!!!” she wrote. “Time for a little more control over my day to day.”

Yes I am leaving my second home @YandR_CBS in September. I’ve been so blessed to be able to play Ashley Abbott and work with the amazing people on the show and have nothing but gratitude and love for all!!! Time for a little more control over my day to day! ❤️❤️💋 — Eileen Davidson (@eileen_davidson) June 27, 2018

Davidson originated the role of Ashley in 1982 and has come and gone from the CBS sudser several times to work on Days of Our Lives. She also appeared on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.