BoJack Horseman season 5 gets release date, first look

Netflix isn’t Horsin’ Around with BoJack Horseman scoop.

On Wednesday, the streaming service revealed both the first look at season 5 and the release date of the hit animated comedy’s next installment.

The Sept. 14 release date news came first, courtesy of the must-follow BoJack Twitter account.

wooowwww congratulations you are the 10000000 person to ask that question your prize is the answer sept 14th now please stop asking me https://t.co/YlMPphjRdq — BoJack Horseman (@BoJackHorseman) June 27, 2018

And then shortly after came the first look at season 5, which features a wounded BoJack (Will Arnett). But don’t worry, our best guess is that this is part of his new Princess Carolyn-produced series Philbert.

Season 4 found BoJack connecting with Hollyhock, a teenage girl whom he believed to be his daughter, only to eventually discover that she is actually his sister.

Will Arnett, Amy Sedaris, Alison Brie, Aaron Paul, and Paul F. Tompkins star in the series.