Big Brother season 20: See the first official cast photo

Game on!

Before tonight’s premiere of Big Brother, EW has obtained an exclusive first look at the season 20 cast (below). Sixteen players — including a former undercover cop, a female pro football player, a Las Vegas entertainer, and a pageant queen — will compete in the annual summer game.

And good news for veteran fans: There won’t be any returning players joining the action this season. While the last three non-celebrity editions of BB (seasons 18, 19, and the CBS All Access edition) featured returning players, executive producer Allison Grodner told EW Radio recently that she will leave past players in the past.

“I can confirm there will not be,” she told EW Morning Live. “It’s different. We always try to mix it up and keep it fresh and this year, as you’ve already seen, there are 16 brand new houseguests that will be playing this game.”

Season 20 of Big Brother kicks off at 8 p.m. ET tonight on CBS.