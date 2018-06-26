TLC's Chilli to moderate Siren panel at Comic-Con

The mermaids are swimming to San Diego! (In other words, they’re not sticking to the rivers and the lakes that they’re used to.)

EW can exclusively reveal that Freeform’s mermaid drama Siren is heading to Comic-Con International in San Diego, for a panel that will take place on Thursday, July 19. Among those participating in the panel are stars Eline Powell (Ryn), Alex Roe (Ben), Fola Evans-Akingbola (Maddie), Ian Verdun (Xander), and Rena Owen (Helen), as well as executive producers Emily Whitesell and Eric Wald.

Furthermore, the panel will be moderated by none other than Siren superfan Chilli. Yes, THAT Chilli. The TLC member will take the stage with all her burning questions about Bristol Cove and what’s to come when Siren’s second season debuts in 2019.

See below for panel details:

PANEL TIME: 11 a.m.-11:50 a.m. PT

PANEL LOCATION: Indigo Ballroom at the Hilton Bayfront