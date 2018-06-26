Jerry Seinfeld celebrates the new season of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee in New York

There were comedians, cars, and a whole lot of coffee as Jerry Seinfeld celebrated the upcoming season of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee at the Manhattan Car Club on Monday night in New York City.

In anticipation of new episodes of the comedy dropping July 6 on Netflix, guests gathered on the banks of the Hudson River to sip on cocktails such as the “Mustang Mule,” get behind the wheel in classic vintage automobiles — Lamborghinis! Porsches! Ford Broncos! — enjoy some freshly-brewed coffee, and chat with the legendary comedian himself. Party-goers also got to preview episodes from the new season in the fanciest of drive-in theaters.

“Almost every person we have on this show makes me laugh,” Seinfeld tells EW of the upcoming season. “Alec Baldwin kills me; we just get crazy with each other for some reason. Zach Galifianakis, Kate McKinnon, Brian Regan — who came back for an episode this year — were all great.”

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Additional guests getting behind the wheel with Seinfeld this season include the late Jerry Lewis, Ellen DeGeneres, Hasan Minhaj, Dana Carvey, Neil Brennan, Tracy Morgan, John Mulaney, and Dave Chappelle. The show sees the comedian pick up his guest in a vintage automobile and go for a jaunt around town to catch up (and be hilarious) before stopping for a revitalizing cup of coffee.

The new season of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee premieres July 6 on Netflix. Catch up on previous episodes now.