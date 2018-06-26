Jerry Seinfeld thinks ABC should have replaced Roseanne Barr with another comic on 'The Conners'

Jerry Seinfeld has an opinion on how ABC should have handled the Roseanne Barr situation.

While promoting the new season of his Netflix show Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, Seinfeld told ET that he didn’t “see why it was necessary to fire” Barr after her racist tweet.

“Why would you murder someone who’s committing suicide?” he asked. “But I never saw someone ruin their entire career with one button push. That was fresh.”

Seinfeld also believes ABC should have found someone to assume Barr’s role of Roseanne Conner in the spin-off that will debut this fall. The new iteration will feature all of the original Roseanne cast except Barr herself.

“I think they should get another Roseanne,” he said. “They brought Dan Conner back, he was dead and they brought him back. So, why can’t we get another Roseanne? There’s other funny women that could do that part. You need to get the comic in there. I hate to see a comic lose a job.”

The new season of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee drops July 6 on Netflix.