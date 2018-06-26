Bella Thorne's 'Famous In Love' not yet canceled, Freeform says

Paige Townsen’s journey might not be over.

On Tuesday, Famous In Love star Bella Thorne tweeted her reaction to a rumor that the Freeform show, which ended its second season in May, had been canceled. “If this is how I find out our show is canceled..I’m going to be so upset,” Thorne wrote. “Very hurtful freeform. I woulda liked a phone call maybe.”

However, the series, which stars Bella Thorne as Paige — a normal girl thrust into the Hollywood spotlight when her acting career takes off — isn’t officially dead. According to Freeform, the fate of the show is still undecided. “No decision has been made at this time,” the network tells EW.

Famous In Love comes from Pretty Little Liars showrunner I. Marlene King, who’s currently working on another show at the network, the Pretty Little Liars spin-off The Perfectionists. King hasn’t yet commented on the situation.