New Doctor Who composer to offer 'fresh take' on theme song

The BBC has announced that the upcoming season of Doctor Who will be scored by composer Segun Akinola, who will offer a “fresh take” on the time-travel show’s theme song.

Akinola is a graduate of the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire whose previous credits include Black and British: A Forgotten History and the film A Moving Image. Akinola replaces Murray Gold, who served as the show’s musical director and composer since 2005. The next season of Doctor Who will premiere this fall and will be the first to feature a female Doctor, played by Jodie Whittaker.

“Welcome to the Doctor Who family, Segun Akinola!” showrunner Chris Chibnall said in a statement. “We’re over the moon Segun’s agreed to join us, to provide the score for the next phase of the Doctor Who adventure. From our very first conversations, it was obvious Segun was a passionate, collaborative, and delightful human being as well as a fantastic and bold composer. We’re looking forward to introducing the world to his exciting and emotional soundtracks for the Thirteenth Doctor.”

“Doctor Who is woven into the fabric of British culture and recognized globally,” said Akinola. “I am absolutely thrilled to be given the privilege of working on such a beloved series and to bring my musical voice to it.”