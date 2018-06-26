Colbert, Fallon, and Conan team up to take on Trump

Late night hosts @StephenAtHome, @JimmyFallon and @ConanOBrien collude with each other on how to respond to the president. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/slMtGxnOhL — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) June 26, 2018

Funnier together?

Late-night hosts Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, and Conan O’Brien joined forces Tuesday to brainstorm a response to President Trump after he called Colbert a “lowlife” and Fallon a “lost soul” during a political rally in South Carolina.

The Avengers-esque collaboration was captured in a joint cold open that will kick off both The Late Show and The Tonight Show this evening (an apparent late-night first).

The bit begins with Colbert at his computer writing his monologue when he receives a video call from Fallon, who asks Colbert if he saw Trump’s rally speech. “I heard he said we’re all no-talent, lowlife lost souls,” Fallon says.

“Well, that’s not right,” Colbert replies. “That’s Conan.” He then dials up O’Brien, who apparently hasn’t heard that Trump is in the Oval Office. “The real-estate guy who sells steaks?” he asks incredulously. “He’s president?”

After fielding some long outdated advice from O’Brien, Colbert and Fallon wrap up and plan to have lunch at — where else? — the Red Hen.

Watch the video above for more. The Late Show With Stephen Colbert airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on CBS, and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC.