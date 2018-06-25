Long may Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) reign.

In the exclusive clip above from the next episode of The 100, titled “How We Get to Peace,” Octavia — or rather, Blodreina — is going all-in on her plan to use the sand worms they’ve been breeding inside live bodies (yeah, it’s gross) against Diyoza (Ivana Milicevic) and her people in the valley.

Unfortunately, not everyone’s loyal to her cause. Clarke (Eliza Taylor), who decided in last week’s episode that they needed to take Octavia out, has been working on communicating with Diyoza, while Bellamy (Bob Morley) remains torn over aligning with his sister (and supporting her new bloodlust) or finding a way to escape her clutches with Echo (Tasya Teles). Complicating everything is Madi (Lola Flanery), as Clarke wants to protect her, even though Madi wants to learn from her hero, Octavia.

Watch the clip above. The 100 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.