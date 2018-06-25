In preparation for its fall debut in the U.K. on Sky One, A Discovery of Witches continues to ramp up its magical teases of the highly anticipated series based on the best-selling novels by Deborah Harkness.

On Monday, Sky One and Bad Wolf Productions released the second official trailer for the series, a lengthier bit of footage than the first teaser and one that hews closely to the plot of the novel.

The production team has also offered up a tantalizing glimpse of photos from the series, which first appeared in the U.K.’s Radio Times last week. The photos find vampire Matthew (Matthew Goode) and witch Diana (Teresa Palmer) at various locations throughout Oxford, where the series begins its mysterious plot.

The images show Matthew and Diana’s interactions in Oxford University’s famed Bodleian Library, as well as a glimpse of Diana riding her bicycle past Oxford’s iconic Radcliffe Camera and the production crew hard at work capturing Matthew Goode’s vampiric stoicism.

Check out the photos above and below. A Discovery of Witches still does not have an announced U.S. distributor, so it remains to be seen when the series will make its way across the pond.

