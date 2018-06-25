Sean Spicer wants his own talk show

Sean Spicer may be returning to your TV screen.

The former White House press secretary scored lots of airtime during his stint in the Trump administration, running televised briefings that often stretched the truth or left his foot in his mouth, and infamously earned him a withering parody on Saturday Night Live (portrayed by Melissa McCarthy). After leaving the White House, he continued to chase the spotlight, making a polarizing cameo at the 2017 Emmy Awards.

Spicer is now looking to return to television with his very own talk show, tentatively titled Sean Spicer’s Common Ground, according to the New York Times. He is currently developing the show, which would find him sitting down with various guests in an informal setting. The pitch reportedly circles around sharing a drink or light meal with notable public figures while discussing everything from politics to relationships. The show would feature one guest per episode.

“In this current environment, I think it’s important to have a platform where we can have civil, respectful, and informative discussions on the issues of the day,” he told the Times. “Maybe if I can be part of having productive conversations with people, we can show a better way.”

No network is currently attached, however, Debmar-Mercury (The Wendy Williams Show, Family Feud) is co-producing the pilot with Pilgrim Media Group (American Chopper).

Spicer has done much to remain in the public eye since leaving the White House last summer, starting a podcast called Everything’s Going to Be Alright with pundit Katie Pavlich and penning a book, The Briefing: Politics, the Press, and the President, about his time in the Trump administration. The book hits shelves July 24 and will feature an extensive tour, which will reportedly be captured by a documentary film crew.

Stormy Daniels’ lawyer Michael Avenatti was already approached about being a potential guest on the show and declined the offer. Avenatti confirmed this on Twitter, writing, “I turned down Sean Spicer for his new show despite the fact that it would have been YUGE with the biggest ratings since the Apprentice and the largest live audience since the 2017 Inauguration (which was the largest ever on record)!!!!!!!!!”

The tweet mocked President Trump’s pronunciation of the word “huge,” as well as Spicer’s notoriously erroneous assertion that the 2017 inauguration was attended by the biggest crowd in presidential history.

Other potential guests have yet to speak out about accepting or declining an offer to appear on the proposed talk show.