Vaaanjie! Find out which RuPaul's Drag Race alums are getting their own TV shows

Upon elimination, the fabulous queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race might exit the Werk Room, but their spirits never really leave the collective heart and mind of the show’s devoted audience. And now World of Wonder has put several fan-favorite legacies to good use as part of its upcoming seasonal slate of programming.

The production company behind RuPaul’s Drag Race announced Monday its subscription streaming service, WOW Presents Plus, will debut nine new programs this year as part of its Sickening Summer Series — many of which star memorable contestants who previously sashayed their way through various seasons of the long-running reality competition show.

Though she became the first gal to leave season 10 of Drag Race, Vanessa “Miss Vanjie” Mateo headlines the platform’s new docuseries Follow Me, which chronicles the daily lives of several past competitors including Aja (who’s also getting a standalone talk show, Ayo Sis), Gia Gunn, and more. Miss Vanjie’s season 10 sister Miz Cracker—who already hosts her popular Drag Race recap show Review with a Jew on YouTube is also getting her own show titled Miz Cracker’s JewTorials, during which she’ll offer beauty and wig advice with her signature comedic twist.

In addition to World of Wonder keeping it in the Drag Race family for its summer schedule, WOW Presents Plus is also tapping outside talent for Iconic with Brad Goreski, which is set to follow the titular stylist as he traces the fashionable histories of various queens.

“We’re excited to bring this sickening new slate of summer programming to our worldwide subscribers to WOW Presents Plus,” World of Wonder co-founders Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey said of the announcement in a statement. “With animated, scripted, and documentary programming that reflect WOW’s ongoing mission to give a platform to the underrepresented stories, the slate offers something for every squirrel friend this summer, available on-demand and around-the-clock on WOW Presents Plus.”

The first round of programming for the Sickening Summer Series is available now at a $3.99 monthly rate on WOW Presents Plus. Check out the full lineup of shows on the horizon below.

Follow Me – 6/25

Join Gia Gunn, Aja, Vanjie, and others drag stars in this groundbreaking new series, featuring an in-depth, no-holds-barred “day in the life” of some of RuPaul’s Drag Race’s most beloved — and most controversial — contestants.

Ayo Sis – 6/26

Covering topics such as how to deal with gossipy queens to what to do when a friend stabs you in the back, the series features fun stories and life lessons told with attitude by the one and only Aja of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 9 and All-Stars 3.

Drag Tots – 6/28

Baby drag queens attend grammar school in this animated series for kids and grown-ups of all ages! Meet Dina Saur (Bianca Del Rio), a colorful drag tot whose aesthetic is inspired by dinosaurs; Roxy Moron (Adore Delano), innocent, lovable and totally gullible; Arugala (Valentina), a Puerto Rican provocateur with a taste for trouble; and Lady Liber “T” (Latrice Royale), an African-American queen with a talent for putting haters in their place! With guidance from school mascot Corny the Unicorn (RuPaul), each episode features a different dragtastic adventure.

RELATED: Watch RuPaul’s Drag Tots save the world from ‘the brink of chaos’ in zany trailer

Different for Girls – 7/7

The series sees Denise Welch, star of screen and stage and UK national treasure experience her first on-screen kiss with a woman. She plays a Triple L (late life lesbian) who leaves her husband of 35 years to sample the Sapphic life.

Tails of the City: Pets 4 Pets – 7/8

Mrs. Kasha Davis and Deven Green visit celebrity friend’s homes to meet their furry, four-legged friends. The warm and fuzzy kisses will leave you filled with love. And 100 percent of the merchandise proceeds from DragQueenMerch.com will go to the ASPCA.

Miz Cracker’s JewTorials – 7/11

Hot off the success of her RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 10 after show Review with a Jew, Miz Cracker continues her comedic rants with a new series JewTorials. Known for her expertise in wig styling, Miz Cracker will share her advice on how to choose the best wig as well as how to tease and style.

His Vintage Touch – July

“Hair Sculptor” Tony Medina is known for his iconic vintage looks and his specialty in creating old-Hollywood glamour. With celebrity clients ranging from Lil’ Kim to Vicky Vox, Tony’s eye-catching hairstyles have made him a hot commodity in Hollywood. Join Tony and his celebrity clientele for a cutting look at how he creates works of art, and find out all the tips and tricks to create your own “Vintage Touch” style!

Love Bailey’s Slather Studios – July

The Slather Factory is an up-and-coming art collective promoting the power of radical self acceptance through art. This docu-series will follow the company’s founder Love Bailey at her desert compound in the hills of San Diego, as her team prepares for a performance in downtown Los Angeles. Slather it on thick!

Iconic with Brad Goreski – Late July

Take a fabulous journey with Brad Goreski and the most stylish queens as we travel through their fashion evolution. Check out their early looks, and find out how they transformed their fashion to become truly iconic.