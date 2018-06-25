Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell reuniting to compete on special episode of Double Dare

What’s the only thing that could make you more excited about a Double Dare revival? How about a Double Dare revival with Kenan and Kel?

EW can exclusively reveal that Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell — two Nickelodeon legends — are returning to the network to compete on a special edition of the classic game show.

“I am so excited to be playing on Double Dare and for whole new generation of kids to experience this iconic game show,” says Mitchell. “This episode will be double special because Kenan and I will be playing against each other and we are both huge fans of Double Dare! I can’t wait to see the super talented Liza Koshy rock it as the new host!”

Premiering Monday, the new version of Double Dare features actress Liz Koshy as host, while original host Marc Summers returns to give color commentary on the challenges.

Also set to appear with Mitchell and Thompson on their episode, which airs later this summer, is fellow All That alum Lori Beth Denberg. The trio previously reunited in February on Nick Cannon’s (another All That veteran) Wild ‘n Out.

Double Dare airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET on Nickelodeon.