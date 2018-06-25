Fallon addresses Trump feud on air: 'Shouldn't he have more important things to do?'

Jimmy Fallon took his Twitter beef with Donald Trump offline and on the air Monday, opening his Tonight Show monologue by giving a sarcastic shout-out to “our show’s number-one fan — the president of the United States.”

Still bemused that the leader of the free world would bother to slight him on social media, Fallon said, “When I saw that Trump insulted me on Twitter, I was gonna tweet back immediately, but I thought, ‘I have more important things to do.’ Then I thought, ‘Wait, shouldn’t HE have more important things to do?’ He’s the president! What are you doing? Why are you tweeting at me?!”

The late-night host also had a message for first lady Melania Trump: “If you’re watching, I don’t think your anti-bullying campaign is working.”

Fallon’s remarks came a day after President Trump went after him on Twitter, apparently displeased because Fallon recently expressed regret (yet again) over that infamous hair tussle.

Fallon initially responded to Trump’s tweet by taking the high road, announcing that he would make a donation in Trump’s name to RAICES, the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services.

In his monologue Monday, he added, “When Trump heard, he was like, ‘I love RAICES — they’re my favorite peanut butter cup.”

Fallon — who, unlike many of his late-night peers, isn’t know for taking shots at Trump — added a few more digs, including this one: “A new poll found that 58 percent of Americans think President Trump is intelligent. In response, Trump was like, ‘Okay, what did the other 58 percent say?’”

Watch the video above for more. The Tonight Show airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC.