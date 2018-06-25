Hannibal to be celebrated at second annual FannibalFest

Brooke Palmer/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Clark Collis
June 25, 2018 at 09:01 PM EDT

Who is still hungry for Hannibal?

It was announced today that the much-missed, cannibal-themed NBC show will be celebrated at the second annual FannibalFest, which takes place Oct. 11-14, 2018 at the Marriott Toronto Airport hotel.

This year’s lineup of special guests features Hannibal cast member Hettienne Park (crime scene investigator Beverly Katz), director Vincenzo Natali, food stylist Janice Poon, fights/stunts coordinator Master Tommy Chang, and “horror baker” extraordinaire Annabel de Vetten (Conjurer’s Kitchen). Additional guests will be announced in the coming weeks.

FannibalFest events will include an “Eat the Rude” dinner hosted by Poon, a cosplay competition, and a Hannibal props exhibit.

