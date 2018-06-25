As the nominations period comes to an end, EW’s team of experts and critics has compiled a list of the top contenders for the 2018 Emmy Awards.

This year’s eligible shows and performances must have aired an episode during the eligibility period: June 1, 2017, to May 31, 2018.

The nominations period ends tonight at 10 p.m. PT, and the official list of nominees will be announced July 12.

The voting period for TV Academy members will be Aug. 13-27, and the winners will be announced live on the 70th annual Emmy Awards — hosted by Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost and Michael Che — on Monday, Sept. 17, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Here are EW’s predictions about whose names will be called on July 12. (Click the subheadlines for our reasoning behind our picks in each category. Also check out our list of 50 dark-horse contenders.)

Best Supporting Actor, Comedy

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

Sean Hayes, Will & Grace (NBC)

Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta (FX)

Marc Maron, GLOW (Netflix)

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Netflix)

Best Supporting Actress, Comedy

Zazie Beetz, Atlanta (FX)

Betty Gilpin, GLOW (Netflix)

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne (ABC)

Megan Mullally, Will & Grace (NBC)

Best Supporting Actor, Drama

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones (HBO)

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones (HBO)

Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

David Harbour, Stranger Things (Netflix)

Justin Hartley, This Is Us (NBC)

Mandy Patinkin, Homeland (Showtime)

Best Supporting Actress, Drama



Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones (HBO)

Margo Martindale, The Americans (FX)

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us (NBC)

Thandie Newton, Westworld (HBO)

Best Actor, Comedy

Anthony Anderson, black-ish (ABC)

Ted Danson, The Good Place (NBC)

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Donald Glover, Atlanta (FX)

Bill Hader, Barry (HBO)

Eric McCormack, Will & Grace (NBC)

Best Actress, Comedy

Alison Brie, GLOW (Netflix)

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Allison Janney, Mom (CBS)

Issa Rae, Insecure (Netflix)

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish (ABC)

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie (Netflix)

Best Actor, Drama

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us (NBC)

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor (ABC)

Donald Sutherland, Trust (FX)

Matthew Rhys, The Americans (FX)

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us (NBC)

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld (HBO)

Best Actress, Drama

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Viola Davis, How to Get Away with Murder (ABC)

Claire Foy, The Crown (Netflix)

Mandy Moore, This Is Us (NBC)

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld (HBO)

Best Comedy

Atlanta (FX)

Barry (HBO)

black-ish (ABC)

GLOW (Netflix)

Modern Family (ABC)

Will & Grace (NBC)

Best Drama

The Americans (FX)

The Crown (Netflix)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

The Handmaid’s Tale (HBO)

This Is Us (NBC)

Westworld (HBO)

