Alec Baldwin asks Melania Trump to 'come over to the light' and do SNL

Saturday Night Live is off for the summer, but that hasn’t stopped Alec Baldwin from trying to plan ahead.

The actor, who won an Emmy last year for his impersonation of Donald Trump on the late-night sketch show, invited first lady Melania Trump to “come over to the light” and join him on air this coming season.

“Dear Melania,” he tweeted Saturday. “We know what you’re thinking. What you’re feeling. You are quaking w anticipation. Shuddering w a strange, newfound courage. Come. Come over to the light. We will welcome you as a hero in ways you never imagined possible. And then do SNL w me.”

Baldwin followed up with a tweet featuring a photo of himself alongside Mrs. Trump, with the caption, “We have a chair waiting for you in the @nbcSNL make-up room.”

The actor’s request comes just days after the first lady stirred up controversy by wearing a jacket that read “I really don’t care. Do U?” during a visit to a detention center at the U.S. border in Texas where detained children have been separated from their parents due to President Trump’s “zero tolerance” policy regarding undocumented immigrants. The first lady previously expressed through a spokesperson that she “believes we need to be a country that follows all laws, but also a country that governs with heart.”

Though no response to Baldwin’s invitation has yet come from Mrs. Trump’s camp, we still have Cecily Strong’s impression of the FLOTUS, as well as Laura Benanti’s striking imitation on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.