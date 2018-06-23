Seth Rogen, clearly, isn’t a fan of the current GOP. So it was difficult for him to play nice with Paul Ryan when the Speaker of the House asked to take a photo with him at Mitt Romney’s annual summit. Rogen recalled the story to Stephen Colbert on The Late Show Friday and revealed his answer: “No way, man!” But his response didn’t stop there.

Romney had apparently called up Rogen, a proponent of Alzheimer’s research, for “a very nice reason,” which was to speak about brain health at his summit. “I went there and almost all the attendees were Republican people,” Rogen prefaced, “and I’m okay with that, but I didn’t know how I would react, honestly, in every situation.”

AMC’s Preacher co-creator remembered being “put into a bit of a pickle” when two “very nice,” “very caucasian” young men in their teens walked up to ask for a photo with him. “Then they said, ‘Our dad wants to meet you,’ and I turned around and Paul Ryan was walking towards me,” Rogen remembered. With his kids still watching the interaction, Ryan asked for a photo and got the “no way, man” response.

“And I couldn’t stop,” Rogen continued, “and I said, ‘Furthermore, I hate what you’re doing to the country at this moment and I count the days till you no longer have one iota of the power that you currently have.’ And I look over and his kids are still standing right there.”

Rogen feels “conflicted” about this interaction playing out in front of Ryan’s children. He noted how the guys seemed “very lovely” and acknowledged his frustrations weren’t their fault. “But at the same time they should probably learn that if they like a movie or song, the person who made that probably doesn’t like their dad that much — unless they’re watching Roseanne reruns,” he joked.

Watch Rogen tell the story in the clip above.