Reunited Felicity cast reveals what might have been in Meghan's mystery box

Watch the full episode of Entertainment Weekly Cast Reunions: Felicity, streaming now on PeopleTV.com or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

Dear Sally: What’s in the box?!?!

Felicity fans have wondered about the contents of the mysterious box belonging to Felicity Porter’s secretive college roommate Meghan since the show first aired nearly 20 years ago.

The show taunted audiences by dropping puzzling hints about what could be inside the sticker-covered case that Meghan (Amanda Foreman) forbade Felicity (Keri Russell) and others from opening. In one episode, Meghan’s parents pay a surprise visit and, believing the box actually belongs to an odd-acting Felicity, take a peek inside. Meghan’s dad asks Felicity to explain the “shocking” contents. When she promises to throw away whatever’s inside, he tells her, “I don’t know how you can do that.”

During a Felicity reunion panel at the ATX Television Festival, Foreman revealed she’s been in the dark about the box’s interior this entire time.

“I don’t know. Neither does J.J.,” Foreman admitted, referring to series co-creator J.J. Abrams. “It was a device, a fun device.”

RELATED: Keri Russell discusses her infamous Felicity haircut at cast reunion

But like most fans, Foreman has some theories about what was inside.

“I thought maybe it was a confession to a murder,” Foreman said. “Because her parents see it, right? And they get super upset by what they see in the box. So it had to be something dramatic.”

“Or a finger,” she offered as an alternative.

A season 2 Twilight Zone-inspired episode did directly reveal the contents of Meghan’s box, only it wasn’t canon. The end of the off-kilter black-and-white episode “Help for the Lovelorn” finds Felicity, Ben (Scott Speedman), Noel (Scott Foley), Julie (Amy Jo Johnson), and Elena (Tangi Miller) trapped in an empty room together. After Felicity manages to escape over a wall, the audience learns the characters were all actually dolls inside Meghan’s magical box. The scene parallels the classic Twilight Zone episode “Five Characters in Search of an Exit”, and, in fact, Abrams enlisted the same director, Lamont Johnson, to helm the Felicity homage.

RELATED: Scott Foley says he’d love the opportunity to do a Felicity revival

At the ATX reunion, Felicity producer Lawrence Trilling jumped in with an intriguing box theory of his own: “It was the key to the hatch in Lost is what it was.”

Case closed?

Watch the video above to see the reunited cast discuss Meghan’s mystery box during their ATX panel.