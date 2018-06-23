Dynasty star says she 'won't be returning for season 2'

Warning: The following contains spoilers for Dynasty‘s season 1 finale. Read at your own risk!

With Dynasty‘s season 1 finale leaving certain things up in the air, one star has some foreboding comments about the fate of her character.

Nathalie Kelley, who plays Cristal on the series, told E! News in an interview, “I won’t be returning for season 2.”

This doesn’t look good for Cristal, the new woman who entered Blake Carrington’s (Grant Show) life. Not only did she get shot in the stomach by Claudia (Brianna Brown), she was trapped with Alexis (Nicollette Sheridan) and Michael (Robert Christopher Riley) in a fire, leaving their fates a mystery in the season 1 finale.

“I haven’t read anything for season 2,” Kelley said. “I know that I end up with a gunshot wound and in a fire at the end of season 1 and I know that I won’t be filming season 2. So I don’t know what that will mean for Crystal’s storyline.” She further clarified she won’t be “going to Atlanta in July” to film the new episodes and that she’ll be “staying” in Los Angeles. “I’ve got my life back,” she said. Though, she doesn’t know if that means Cristal will be in a coma, if she’ll be dead, or what.

A rep for The CW did not immediately respond to EW’s request for comment.

The reboot of Dynasty set up the series to play out through billionaire Blake’s daughter Fallon Carrington (Elizabeth Gillies) and her soon-to-be step-mother (Kelley). Cristal was the equivalent of Linda Evans’ Krystle Jennings, who was a lead character on the original show. So her seemingly ominous fate seems to change the game.

Sheridan, meanwhile, had been promoted to series regular for the second season, which will air on Fridays starting this Oct. 12.