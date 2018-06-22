It’s been a difficult road for the cast and executive producers of NBC’s Timeless, a show that’s been canceled, revived, and now canceled again. Actors Matt Lanter and Abigail Spencer, as well as co-creators Shawn Ryan and Eric Kripke have since responded to the latest blow to their passion project on Friday.

“I love you #Clockblockers,” Lanter tweeted as news of the cancellation came to light. “You’ve fought so hard and deserve so much more.”

Spencer thanked all the Timeless fans for their support and wrote, “It’s been an absolute joy playing your Lucy.” With talk of NBC and studio Sony Pictures Television looking into the possibility of a two-hour Timeless movie, the actress added, “I sincerely hope we get to do the Timeless movie to wrap up the story and get one more go to wrap up the series in a powerful & elegant way! More soon!”

Sakina Jaffrey tweeted how the news was “not what we expected and NOT what our fans deserved.”

“Gutted by this, guys, I know you are too,” Kripke wrote in response. “Behind the scenes, Sony has been trying hard to set it up elsewhere, but no luck so far. I think this 2 hour movie is our best shot. We’re ready to make it if @nbc really wants it. Let ’em know how you feel.”

When NBC initially canceled Timeless in May last year, it was the fan outcry that prompted the network to cancel the cancellation and greenlight a second season. Perhaps the fans can do it again, but, as Kripke said, “no luck so far.”

“THANK YOU cast, writers, crew and most all all, the #clockblockers for your brilliance & passion,” the co-creator wrote. “I love you all. I was proud to bring a little positivity & inclusion into this f-d up world. I will keep my personal thoughts about network TV private until we get this movie made. One last thing: whether there’s a show or not, we’re all family now. We’re all #clockblockers, baby.”

Ryan called it “a sad day for the writers, actors, crew and especially the viewers of Timeless.”

“We are all extremely proud of what we made and know that it was more than just a show for so many of our fans,” he added. “It became a passion and a cause for many of them.”

To NBC, he noted that if the network is “sincere in wanting a 2 hour movie to give much needed closure,” then the crew is “ready to make it.” Ryan tweeted, “We don’t want the journeys of Lucy, Wyatt, Rufus and the others to end yet.”

Writer David Hoffman and the official account for the Timeless writers room also tried to get fans talking about the show on social media.

“Who is in for a #timeless movie?” Hoffman wrote.

“We have fought so hard for the past weeks and will continue to fight to be able to tell more of this story,” the writers room noted.

As of now, the two-part Timeless season 2 finale in May was the series finale.