Remember how last week on The Bachelorette, Becca had a terrible group date thanks to Jean Blanc’s d-baggery, and then Wills swooped in with a one-on-one the next day that restored her faith in love? Well in this exclusive preview of Monday’s episode (airing at 8 p.m. on ABC), it looks like our favorite flashy dresser is a hero once again. And not just for this sweet plaid suit.

ABC

Becca and her boys have traveled to Vegas (because, you know, budgets), and during a group date she and Wills are having an adorable chit-chat (“We’re both cool nerds,” he says) when up strolls Chris, the “sales trainer” from Orlando, whose only notable characteristics so far include a cheesy goatee and far too much product in his hair. “Can I steal you away?” he asks Becca, who tries to decline politely by saying, “We just sat down.” But rather than taking the hint, Chris persists — because we all know a) women don’t mean “no” when they say it, and b) women don’t know what they want until a man tells them.

Even though Chris has apparently already had time with Becca, he insists that it’s “very important” that he talk to her again. Wills, irked but still a gentlemen, agrees to give Chris “two minutes” to handle his business. (That business, by the way, has something to do with Chris trying to explain his earlier behavior, which apparently didn’t sit well with Becca.)

Chris has just started making excuses for himself when Wills returns, and politely but firmly asks Chris to leave. “You’ve had your time tonight,” he says. “And I’d like to have my time as well.” But Captain Goatee won’t let it go, and keeps pushing for “a couple more minutes.” Wills’s response is perfection.

ABC

Oooh! Fight! Fight! Fight!

Do you think this will come to blows, rose lovers? And can we start the Wills For Bachelor campaign now? Post your thoughts below!

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.