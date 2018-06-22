Mr. Neighbor tells a white lie in exclusive clip from 'Mr. Neighbor's House 2'

The unsettling Mr. Neighbor is back this month with Mr. Neighbor’s House 2, a follow-up special to the Adult Swim black comedy that appears to have lost none of the original’s demented whimsicality.

In the exclusive clip (above) for the special, which arrives at midnight on June 24, Mr. Neighbor (Brian Husky) learns a valuable lesson about the importance of telling the truth. Consulting with Ms. Lady (Mary Holland) and Ice Cream Bruce (David Theune) in addition to a menagerie of distinctly eerie puppets, Mr. Neighbor begins to discuss how to open the Secret Door, behind which allegedly lies the truth to all the unhappiness in Neighborton.

“I told a little white lie,” reveals Mr. Neighbor, much to the horror of the puppets around him. “A lie is a lie, no matter the color. And when you lie, you hurt your brother.”

Mr. Neighbor’s House first graced the small screen back in December of 2016, sending up Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood in a delightfully twisted, pitch-black manner that evoked David Lynch and Alfred Hitchcock in equal measure. It was created by Huskey, Jason Mantzoukas, and Jesse Falcon, who are also back as executive producers on the show along with Rob Corddry. The timing of this sequel is fairly ideal for Adult Swim given the runaway success of Morgan Neville’s Mister Rogers documentary Won’t You Be My Neighbor? Something about the clip above suggests that if Mr. Neighbor asks that same question, you might want to consider your answer carefully.