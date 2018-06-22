Keri Russell tells all about her infamous Felicity haircut during cast reunion

Watch the full episode of Entertainment Weekly Cast Reunions: Felicity, streaming now on PeopleTV.com or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

It was the chopping of locks to end all chopping of locks — and finally, Felicity star Keri Russell is giving us all the inside info on the big shear.

“It’s such a typical college-girl story,” said Russell earlier this month during the show’s reunion panel at ATX Television Festival, co-presented by EW and Hulu. “The guy breaks up with her and then she goes and cuts her hair and it’s really bad.” Indeed, the haircut was so epically awful that it seemingly even damaged the show’s ratings, but, surprisingly, the transformation wasn’t as planned a story line as it might have seemed.

“The way it all totally went down, was they were wrapping up the first season…and the hair people were putting away everything they had into boxes and there was a little boy’s wig,” explains Russell. “We put it on me at like 2 in the morning as a joke…and we took a polaroid and over the summer we thought it’d be really funny to send to J.J. (Abrams) and Matt (Reeves) and say, ‘I cut my hair — hope you like it.’ Totally as a joke.” A joke, it did not remain. Soon Abrams was calling Russell to ask if she’d really cut her hair, and the rest is television history.

