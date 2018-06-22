It’s an election year, and even Claws is getting into the political game.

Following last week’s shocking reveal that Bryce (Kevin Rankin) slept with the mother of his wife, Jenn (Jenn Lyon), Sunday’s episode brings a “debate” between Bryce and Jenn that’s just as tense as any presidential debate from the 2016 election.

Moderated by Polly (Carrie Preston) and overseen by Ann (Judy Reyes) and Virginia (Karrueche Tran), the couple hash out their marital issues in the nail salon.

But there’s a lot more fans can expect from Sunday’s episode:

Desna’s (Niecy Nash) relationship with Ruval (Jimmy Jean-Louis) deepens when he introduces her to his mother, Matilde (Sheryl Lee Ralph). Polly (Carrie Preston) grows concerned when Marnie continues to pull away from her. And after Uncle Daddy (Dean Norris) disrespects Zlata (Franka Potente), he finds himself on the receiving end of Zlata’s twisted wrath.

Season 2 of Claws airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on TNT. If you missed season 1 — or just need a refresher — check out this epic season 1 recap from RuPaul’s Drag Race alums.