Catfish is back on track after halting production amid allegations of sexual misconduct against host and executive producer Nev Schulman.

“Although we never received a formal complaint, MTV and Critical Content immediately engaged an independent third party investigator,” MTV said in a statement, per Us Weekly, which first reported the news. “The independent investigator found the allegations made in the YouTube videos to be not credible and without merit.”

“Given the results of the investigation, Catfish will resume filming,” the MTV statement added. “We take these matters very seriously and are committed to providing a safe working environment.”

MTV had hit pause on the series, which examine the truths and lies of online dating, a little over a month ago, after Ayissha Morgan (who appeared on the show in 2015) posted a video to YouTube claiming Schulman sexually harassed her throughout the production. In a statement to The Daily Beast, Schulman denied the allegations. “The behavior described in this video did not happen and I’m fortunate that there are a number of former colleagues who were present during this time period who are willing to speak up with the truth,” Schulman said at the time. “I have always been transparent about my life and would always take responsibility for my actions — but these claims are false.”

Morgan, who is gay, stated in her original video that Schulman (whom she referred to in the video as “Jack”) pushed her to “reevaluate” her sexuality and sleep with him. Another video she posted alleges that a female production assistant, referred to as “Carol,” took advantage of her while she was intoxicated. The next day, Morgan also alleged, Schulman invited her into his hotel room and propositioned her.

On Twitter, he expressed gratitude to fans congratulating him on the investigation’s finding. “Appreciate the support from you and so many others,” he wrote. “Excited to get back to work!”

Appreciate the support from you and so many others. Excited to get back to work! https://t.co/i8ZTJBI4yF — Nev Schulman (@NevSchulman) June 22, 2018

Catfish first began airing in 2012 and is currently in the midst of its seventh season.