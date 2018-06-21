After 16 “make-betters” in Georgia, Queer Eye’s Fab 5 (Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness) traveled to Australia recently to promote the series’ season 2 launch, and while there they went to work, helping transform a local resident in the town of — wait for it — Yass. Can you believe?!

“Just as Netflix found Gay, Georgia, on the map, leave it to them to find Yass, Australia,” Antoni, the series’ food and wine expert — who’s writing a cookbook and developing a New York City restaurant — says at the beginning of the “make-better,” available now to watch above.

In Yass they find cattle farmer and former rodeo cowboy George, a single, 50-something father of three who was nominated by his middle child, Levi.

RELATED: Queer Eye’s Fab 5 reveal the scenes that got cut from season 1

Jonathan, Karamo, and Tan tackle his grooming (or lack thereof), self-confidence (he often finds himself lonely, dedicating all his time to work rather than family and his personal life), and wardrobe (lots over oversize shirts and farm-friendly attire), while Bobby and Antoni visit a historic building in town that houses a bistro/pub in desperate need of a facelift. Bobby puts his magical interior design touch on the place, while Antoni creates a new dish — with various local mushrooms as the star — for the menu.

“It’s like nothing I’ve ever had before,” pub co-owner Rachel says in delight.

RELATED VIDEO: Which Queer Eye guy got hugged so hard by another member of the Fab 5 that he got hurt?

While the mini-“make-better” is shorter than a typical episode (only 20 minutes), it still delivers on the emotional draw that has kept fans coming back for more since the season 1 premiere in February, as George tears up thinking about his mother, whom he credits for the confidence of his youth.

“She’s 95 now, still lives on her own, fends for herself. She’s tough…” he says, before trailing off. Later, more tears flow, and he and son Levi celebrate George’s new look — and outlook on life.

Watch the full bonus “make-better” above to see all the Fab 5 action.