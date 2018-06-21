Dear White People season 3 renewal announced by Giancarlo Esposito

Winchester College’s secret society the Order of X has a message for you: Dear White People will be back for another semester!

Justin Simien’s critically acclaimed college satire has been renewed for a 10-episode third season, Netflix announced Thursday via a video featuring Giancarlo Esposito.

“Now that I have your attention, this message is being delivered to you on behalf of the Order of X,” says Esposito, who narrated the show during its first two seasons before making a surprising on screen appearance in the season finale, in the grainy video. “I come with a message of truth. To clarify the false information that’s being disseminated around the world today: Dear White People will be returning to Netflix for a season 3. We’ll meet you there.”

Watch the video above.

In season 2, which explored the aftermath of the failed protest that ended season 1, Logan Browning‘s on screen firebrand Samantha White had a whole new set of problems to deal with; from getting over her break-up with Gabe, to contending with an online troll who wouldn’t stop targeting her, and investigating the existence of a powerful black secret society on campus. Eventually, her quest led her and campus journalist Lionel (DeRon Horton) to a clock tower, where they came face to face with Esposito, who dramatically emerged from the shadows.

When EW spoke to Simien at the end of season 2, he said he was looking forward to a possible season 3 because it meant finally moving past the fall semester, which is when both seasons took place. “So, I’m really curious to see what happens in the spring, to see what happens with a little bit of distance from these characters and sort of allow them to absorb what just happened to them,” he told EW. “There’s just a whole host of topics that are still on the table from seasons 1 and 2, even stuff that didn’t make the movie I’m dying to dive into.”

Dear White People will return to Netflix in 2019.