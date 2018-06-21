A reboot of Daria is in the works

Do you miss Daria? You may soon get her back.

MTV is joining in on the reboot craze by doing a re-imagined version of the adult animated sitcom that ran on the cable net from 1997 to 2002. The decision to bring back the series comes with the launch of MTV Studios, a new production unit that hopes to make new shows and reboot old ones.

Grace Edwards (Inside Amy Schumer) would pen the Daria update. Other reboots in the works include Aeon Flux from Teen Wolf creator Jeff Davis, more episodes of The Real World, and a new version of the unscripted show Made.

“MTV has the biggest collection of hit youth franchises that spans more than three decades of content and over 200 titles, part of which have fueled our resurgence,” said MTV President Chris McCarthy in a statement. “With MTV Studios, we are for the first time ever opening up this vault beyond our own platforms to reimagine the franchises with new partners.”

Daria spanned five seasons on MTV, each with 13 episodes. The character of Daria, an acerbic teenage girl from a fictional suburban town, originated on the Beavis and Butt-head series.