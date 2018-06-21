We’ve known for a while that Wrecked‘s Ally Maki would be guest-starring on Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger — but now we finally know who she will be playing and have a first look at her intriguing role.

EW can exclusively reveal that Maki will be playing Mina Hess, a brilliant environmental engineer convinced that science will save the world, if the corporate suits will just get out of her way. This is a completely new character created for the show, and you can expect her to become a mirror, a mentor, and a friend to Tandy (Olivia Holt). She makes her debut in episode 5, which airs next Thursday.

Check out our exclusive first look at Mina and Tandy bonding below:

Freeform

When we last checked in with burgeoning heroes Tandy and Ty (Aubrey Joseph), they had just embarked on a surprising spiritual journey of sorts that helped them learn more about each other. Eventually, Ty managed to track Tandy down at her abandoned church hideout, and this week’s episode “Call/Response” is structured around the duo’s first full conversation.

Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on Freeform.