Kristin Chenoweth rules the courtroom in Trial & Error season 2 trailer

Lavinia Peck-Foster (Kristin Chenoweth) is used to getting — and getting away with — everything.

Which is why, in the exclusive trailer above for the second season of NBC’s anthology courtroom comedy Trial & Error, Chenoweth’s privileged queen bee of eccentric East Peck is not too concerned with being put on trial for the murder of her husband. After all, the judge paid for her bail himself, the jury loves her, and she got everyone scarves. “I have to give everyone a take-home,” she explains. “I’m not on trial for murdering etiquette!”

So how could she possibly be found guilty? For starters, Josh (Nicholas D’Agosto) and his equally unconventional legal team once again hit wall after wall while trying to build her case. For another, Carol Anne Keane (Jayma Mays) is back (and pregnant!) as their formidable opponent. And of course, Lavinia herself isn’t helping. “I brought some photos,” she offers, handing over an album for a party she said she attended that would prove her alibi. “But I’m afraid you won’t find me in any of them.” Maybe Lavinia really is a vampire.

Trial & Error: Lady, Killer premieres July 19 on NBC.