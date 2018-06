The CW reveals fall 2018 premiere dates: Arrow swaps with Legends of Tomorrow

The Flash, Riverdale, and the rest of your CW faves will return this October.

The network announced Thursday that its fall season will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 9 with the return of The Flash and Black Lightning. Furthermore, it also revealed one major change to its fall schedule: Arrow, which will return for its seventh season on Monday, Oct. 15, is taking over the 8 p.m. slot instead of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, which will air at 9 p.m. starting Oct. 22 when it premieres.

Check out the full schedule below, which includes the premiere dates for Riverdale, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, and newcomers All American and Charmed.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 7

8:00-10:00pm 2018 IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL, NIGHT ONE

MONDAY, OCTOBER 8

8:00-10:00pm 2018 IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL, NIGHT TWO

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 9

8:00-9:00pm THE FLASH (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm BLACK LIGHTNING (Season Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 10

8:00-9:00pm RIVERDALE (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm ALL AMERICAN (Series Premiere)

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 11

8:00-9:00pm SUPERNATURAL (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm ALL AMERICAN (Encore of Premiere)

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 12

8:00-9:00pm DYNASTY (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND (Season Premiere)

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 14

8:00-9:00pm SUPERGIRL (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm CHARMED (Series Premiere)

MONDAY, OCTOBER 15

8:00-9:00pm ARROW (Season Premiere)

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 18

8:00-9:00pm SUPERNATURAL (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00pm CHARMED (Encore of Premiere)

MONDAY, OCTOBER 22

8:00-9:00pm ARROW (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00pm DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW (Season Premiere)

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 25

8:00-9:00pm SUPERNATURAL (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00pm LEGACIES (Series Premiere)