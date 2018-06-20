Pete Davidson confirms engagement to Ariana Grande

Honeymoon Avenue, coming right up.

Though it’s been well-established on social media that Pete Davidson is happily engaged to pop star Ariana Grande, the comedian publicly addressed the status of their whirlwind romance. On Wednesday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Saturday Night Live cast member/national treasure appeared on Fallon’s couch alongside Damsel actor Robert Pattinson.

“You know you didn’t have to get engaged to Ariana Grande to come on our show,” cracked Fallon. “But I did, though!” Davidson confirmed, enthusiastically. “I feel like I won a contest. So sick.”

When asked how he’s felt since popping the question, Davidson responded, “It’s f—ing lit, Jimmy.”

Both 24, the couple reportedly got engaged less than a month after it was publicly revealed they were dating (via an adorable Instagram post). Davidson — who split from Larry David’s daughter Cazzie before going out with Grande — has made little secret of his adoration for the “Side to Side” singer, getting inked twice to commemorate the relationship.

