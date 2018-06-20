Kristen Wiig exits Apple comedy series due to Wonder Woman conflict

Kristen Wiig has a lot on her plate these days — too many things, it would seem.

EW has confirmed that the actress has dropped out of an upcoming Apple comedy series due to a scheduling conflict with the Wonder Woman sequel, where she’ll be playing the villainous Cheetah. Deadline was first to report the news.

The untitled Apple series is inspired by Curtis Sittenfield’s short story collection If You Think It, I’ll Say It and produced by Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine. It is currently on hold while productions weigh their options, including possibly proceeding with a different actress.

Not much is known about Wiig’s role as the Cheetah in Wonder Woman 1984, especially considering how many variations the character has gone through over the course of her comic-book history. Vulture‘s Kyle Buchanan reported that Wiig’s character may start the film as Diana’s friend, which would sync up with Greg Rucka’s recent Wonder Woman comics that highlighted Diana’s friendship with Barbra Ann Minerva, the woman behind the cheetah skin (if so, maybe her on-screen design will feature the evocative tear marks Rucka and artist Liam Sharp added to the character). By contrast, in the real-life ’80s George Pérez’s Wonder Woman run portrayed Barbra Ann as a haughty heiress determined to steal Diana’s magical lasso at any cost.

So, it remains to be seen which version of the Cheetah Wiig will be bringing to the big screen next year, but this project clearly has her attention for now.