Jim Carrey sings a sad song for Michel Gondry in Kidding teaser

“What does it mean to lose a thing you really want to stay?” Jim Carrey sings, somewhat heartbreakingly, in the new teaser for his upcoming Showtime series Kidding. “What if they send your favorite socks a million blocks away?”

The teaser, which EW is exclusively premiering above, replays much of what audiences saw in the first trailer for the dark dramedy earlier this month but gives us our first real taste of the series’ musical sensibilities. In Kidding, Carrey plays Jeff, a.k.a. Mr. Pickles, a beloved children’s TV host who struggles to maintain his trademark positivity after his wife (Judy Greer) leaves him and his family life implodes.

Frank Langella costars as Jeff’s executive-producer, Seb, who begins to fear that his star’s declining mental state could pose a huge issue for the branding empire the two have built together on Mr. Pickles’ Puppet Time. Meanwhile, head puppet maker Deirdre (Catherine Keener) deals with her own personal and professional issues. Cole Allen costars as Jeff’s son.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind director Michel Gondry is reteaming with Carrey on the series, directing multiple episodes (including the pilot) and holding an executive-producer credit. Dave Holstein (Weeds) created the show and will serve as showrunner. For Carrey, Kidding is both an escalation of his existing relationship with Showtime, which also airs the Carrey-produced I’m Dying Up Here, and a grand return to the small screen: The last time Carrey starred on a series was more than 20 years ago on Fox’s In Living Color.

Kidding premieres Sept. 9, with a first season order of 10 episodes.