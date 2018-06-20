Jerry Seinfeld is over prestige TV. He doesn’t want any more royalty, robots, or costumes, just comedians, cars, and coffee.

In the season 10 trailer for his Netflix series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, a Don Draper-esque Seinfeld spoofs classic infomercials alongside Matthew Broderick dressed as a doctor. They’re here to convince viewers to go short — 14 minutes to be precise.

“Unlike our competitors, we’re not trying to take you away from all you have to do,” Seinfeld said in the clip. “We think your life is pretty good.”

The Emmy-nominated show follows Seinfeld as he drives around in classic cars with fellow famous comedians sharing personal and career stories.

The new seasons drops on July 6 and will feature the late Jerry Lewis, Kate McKinnon, Tracy Morgan, Alec Baldwin and Zach Galifianakis, among others — oh, and Ellen DeGeneres, John Mulaney, and Dave Chappelle.

Check out the clip above, in which Seinfeld condenses the entire season into 93 seconds.