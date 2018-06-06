Keiynan Lonsdale explains why he's leaving The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow

Kid Flash is slowing down.

Keiynan Lonsdale has announced that he won’t be returning next season as a series regular on either The Flash or DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. “It’s definitely not a total goodbye or ‘see ya never’ situation, cause Wally West will still be round when you need him the most!” the actor wrote on Instagram. “It’s just that it won’t be full time anymore.”

The Australian actor joined The Flash in season 2 as Wally West, the son and brother Joe (Jesse L. Martin) and Iris (Candice Patton) never knew they had. Once in Central City, he eventually took on the role of Kid Flash. During this past season of the CW superhero drama, Lonsdale jumped ship to sister series Legends of Tomorrow, boarding the Waverider as a series regular.

“I’ve changed a lot in the past year (as you’ve probably noticed lol), and for infinite reasons my perspective on life & what I want from it now is just completely different,” continued Lonsdale. “Because of that, my heart told me it was the right time to continue my journey on an unknown path, and I’m so damn grateful to both shows for honouring & respecting that with me.”

He concluded, “I love Kid Flash, I love the family I’ve made, & I’m absolutely in love with the invaluable lessons I’ve learnt along the way. Thank you for believing in me & rooting for Wally to thrive, you honestly helped me see that i did indeed deserve to play him, & that shit right there made me a stronger actor 🙏🏾 Anyway, I hope you stick around for the new adventures, the only thing I can promise is Magic.”

While Lonsdale won’t be back, Legends of Tomorrow has already added Matt Ryan and Jes Macallan full-time for season 4, which, along with The Flash season 5, premieres in the fall.