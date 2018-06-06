Fear the Walking Dead’s fourth season has been full of shocking moments and a twisty narrative that has toggled back and forth between the present and the past. And while new showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg have taken steps — including using different color palettes for each time frame — to make sure viewers always know where and when they are, it has sometimes proven a challenge for the actors to remember which version of their character they are playing.

“The easiest thing for me to do is see what costume I’m wearing,” laughed Colman Domingo (who plays Strand) when he stopped by EW Morning Live (Entertainment Weekly Radio, SiriusXM, channel 105) earlier this week. “It reminds of where we are and what the stakes are. We’re basically playing two characters the entire time because we’re playing two timelines with different needs and stakes. This season has been a roller-coaster in every single way.”

Expect that roller-coaster to continue with the show’s midseason finale, directed by Michael Satrazemis (best known for helming The Walking Dead’s “The Grove” and the John Dorie–Naomi backstory episode “Laura” from the season of Fear). “It’s phenomenal,” says Domingo of the finale. “It is a groundbreaking episode. A lot has been going on with all of the time jumps and now we’re going to come to a culmination of all the reasons why the story had to be told in that way — why Alicia, Luciana, and I are as vicious as we are. All the reasons will come to the light.”

Chambliss and Goldberg told EW that the two-timeline-structure will indeed end with the midseason finale, and Domingo adds that it will go out with a bang. “This one is really going to blow your mind,” says the actor (who also directed the upcoming episode 412 of the series). “I watched it yesterday in my hotel room and I had an ugly cry. There are some disastrous things that will happen and it’s going to be gripping and it’s going to change the course of the show forever.”

