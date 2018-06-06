Apple picks up J.J. Abrams dramedy 'Little Voice' featuring original Sara Bareilles music

Apple has added to its expanding push into series programming.

The company announced on Wednesday that it has given a straight-to-series 10-episode order to Little Voice. Executive produced by J.J. Abrams, the series is a half-hour dramedy about the search to find your authentic voice in your early 20s.

Set in New York City, the show is described as a “love letter to the diverse musicality of New York” and will feature original music from Grammy-award winning songwriter Sara Bareilles, who will co-host the Tony Awards this weekend with Josh Groban. She recently branched out of the pop world to write the Broadway musical Waitress, which earned her a Tony nomination for Best Score. This marks a continuation of her composing music specifically for a narrative format.

Apple describes the series as “fresh” and “intensely romantic.” It will be produced by Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam, Stepmom), who serves as executive producer and showrunner for Little Voice, will write and direct the first episode. She collaborated with Bareilles on the Tony Award-nominated musical Waitress.